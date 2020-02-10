Global  

Amazon Withdraws From Mobile World Congress

Intel joins Sony and Amazon withdrawals from Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus risk

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge Intel and NTT Docomo are joining Sony, Amazon, and others who...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsTechCrunchMashableReutersReuters IndiaMotley Fool


Mobile World Congress will be a ghost town this year

Amazon, Ericsson, LG, Nvidia, Sony, TCL, ZTE. That's the list of major tech companies who have fully...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Motley Fool



scoopizle

Scoopizle Amazon has become the latest entrant in the list of companies to pullout of the world’s biggest tech show over coro… https://t.co/V7jC9q0fhu 4 hours ago

TechCafe4u

Karishma After South Korean company LG Electronics, Swedish telecommunication giant Ericsson and graphics giant Nvidia, now… https://t.co/OQAs49FOYc 6 hours ago

imVertica

Vertica Dvivedi RT @ReutersBiz: Amazon withdraws from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech conference over coronavirus - El Mundo https://t.co/5dg6gR6pAM… 10 hours ago

ebay4sales

James Taylor Amazon withdraws from Mobile World Congress over Coronavirus concerns https://t.co/gOBS1NIm4k https://t.co/732YxZjqpd 12 hours ago

PiersHR

Piers Harding-Rolls Intel withdraws from Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus risk #MWC2020 https://t.co/8xTjfpPWLM 13 hours ago

Informationist6

Informationistan Also LG, NVIDIA and Erricsson have already withdrew the event over their concerns related to newly discovered Coron… https://t.co/XBtGED6whj 15 hours ago

iambhutia

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea @Sony @LGUS @ericsson @amazon @nvidia and a GST if tech companies withdraws from MWC 2020 (Mobile World Congress) B… https://t.co/qeF0I72ZB9 16 hours ago

stylitistas

Stylitistas RT @inklessPW: @russian_market @Laurie_Garrett Amazon withdraws from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech conference over coronavirus htt… 22 hours ago


Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20 [Video]Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Parasite wins big at the Oscars, and Samsung makes first public showing of the Galaxy Fold Z during an ad spot; Previewing tomorrow's Samsung Unpacked event; Sony and..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows [Video]Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows

Organizers of the Singapore Air Show and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona have scrambled to respond after big names pulled out of the events due to the coronavirus. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

