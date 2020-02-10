Amazon Withdraws From Mobile World Congress 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:25s - Published Amazon Withdraws From Mobile World Congress Amazon Withdraws From Mobile World Congress

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Scoopizle Amazon has become the latest entrant in the list of companies to pullout of the world’s biggest tech show over coro… https://t.co/V7jC9q0fhu 4 hours ago Karishma After South Korean company LG Electronics, Swedish telecommunication giant Ericsson and graphics giant Nvidia, now… https://t.co/OQAs49FOYc 6 hours ago Vertica Dvivedi RT @ReutersBiz: Amazon withdraws from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech conference over coronavirus - El Mundo https://t.co/5dg6gR6pAM… 10 hours ago James Taylor Amazon withdraws from Mobile World Congress over Coronavirus concerns https://t.co/gOBS1NIm4k https://t.co/732YxZjqpd 12 hours ago Piers Harding-Rolls Intel withdraws from Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus risk #MWC2020 https://t.co/8xTjfpPWLM 13 hours ago Informationistan Also LG, NVIDIA and Erricsson have already withdrew the event over their concerns related to newly discovered Coron… https://t.co/XBtGED6whj 15 hours ago Frank Lampard’s Chelsea @Sony @LGUS @ericsson @amazon @nvidia and a GST if tech companies withdraws from MWC 2020 (Mobile World Congress) B… https://t.co/qeF0I72ZB9 16 hours ago Stylitistas RT @inklessPW: @russian_market @Laurie_Garrett Amazon withdraws from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech conference over coronavirus htt… 22 hours ago