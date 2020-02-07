London police scuffle with protesters demonstrating against Jamaica deportation flight

Tensions were running high in Parliament Square, London on Monday (February 10) as protesters gathered in a last-minute bid to stop a deportation flight bound for Jamaica on February 11 at 6:30a.m.

A unmarked police vehicle was boxed-in and prevented from leaving as protesters claimed the road junction.

A Court of Appeal judge has now instructed the Home Office not to carry out the planned deportation amid concerns mobile phone outages had prevented detainees from having access to legal advice.