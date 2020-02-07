Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > London police scuffle with protesters demonstrating against Jamaica deportation flight

London police scuffle with protesters demonstrating against Jamaica deportation flight

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 05:31s - Published < > Embed
London police scuffle with protesters demonstrating against Jamaica deportation flight

London police scuffle with protesters demonstrating against Jamaica deportation flight

Tensions were running high in Parliament Square, London on Monday (February 10) as protesters gathered in a last-minute bid to stop a deportation flight bound for Jamaica on February 11 at 6:30a.m.

A unmarked police vehicle was boxed-in and prevented from leaving as protesters claimed the road junction.

A Court of Appeal judge has now instructed the Home Office not to carry out the planned deportation amid concerns mobile phone outages had prevented detainees from having access to legal advice.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Diane Abbott attends protest campaigning for UK government to stop Jamaica deportation flight [Video]Diane Abbott attends protest campaigning for UK government to stop Jamaica deportation flight

Diane Abbott and other Labour MPs attended a protest campaigning for the UK government to stop a flight deporting 50 people to Jamaica. The protest took place outside Downing Street on February 6..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.