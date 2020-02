Delhi polls: AAP wins with a thumping majority, BJP left red-faced| OneIndia News

LETS TAKE A LOOK AT THE REASONS WHY AAP WON THE DELHI POLLS ONCE AGAIN AND BJP FACED DEFEAT.

AAP HAS ALWAYS HAD AN UPPER HAND WHEN IT CAME TO CONNECTING WITH THE DELHIITES OVER THE LOCAL ISSUES WHERE AS THE BJP IN EVERY STATE ELECTIONS ONLY FOCUSES ON THE BIG NATIONAL ISSUES AND HAS BEEN A BIG REASON WHY IT IS LOSING ONE STATE ELECTION AFTER THE OTHER.

AAP'S POSITIVE CAMPAIGN TRIUMPHED OVER BJP'S NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN BANKING ON POLARISATION AND FILLED WITH COMMUNAL RANTS WHICH FAILED TO CUT ICE WITH PEOPLE.

AAM AADMI PARTY DID NOT TAKE BJP'S BAIT AND RELENTLESSLY HARD SELLED AAP'S DEVELOPMENT AND SUBSIDIES PROGRAMMES TO DELHI VOTERS..THE AAM AADMI PARTY FOCUSED ON ITS WORK OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS - FREE POWER AND WATER, AN UPGRADE OF THE GOVERNMENT-RUN SCHOOLS AND THE INTRODUCTION OF MOHALLA CLINICS.

THE CAMPAIGN ALMOST LOOKED LIKE THE BJP HAD NO REAL ISSUES BESIDES ARTICLE 370, KASHMIR, RAM MANDIR SO IT MADE SHAHEEN BAGH THE EPICENTRE OF ITS ENTIRE POLL CAMPAIGN.