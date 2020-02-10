Global  

Small New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg in primary

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being among the first to cast ballots in the presidential primary.
Bloomberg wins traditional first primary vote in tiny New Hampshire town

The traditional gathering in the northern White Mountains near the Canadian border does have a decent...
Haaretz - Published

Dixville Notch Has Always Voted First. Could It Be The Last Time?

The town of Dixville Notch votes at midnight on the day of the New Hampshire primary. But after a...
NPR - Published


All Eyes On New Hampshire For Nation's First Presidential Primary Of 2020 [Video]All Eyes On New Hampshire For Nation's First Presidential Primary Of 2020

A week after Iowa's caucus debacle, the nation casts its first votes of the 2020 primary cycle Tuesday in New Hampshire. After months of shopping for the right candidate at town halls and house..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:04Published

Democrats Make Final Push Before New Hampshire Primary [Video]Democrats Make Final Push Before New Hampshire Primary

All eyes are on New Hampshire ahead of the presidential primary on Tuesday. The leading Democrats were out pushing for votes on Monday. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:55Published

