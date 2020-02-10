Small New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg in primary 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:43s - Published Small New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg in primary Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being among the first to cast ballots in the presidential primary.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Bloomberg wins traditional first primary vote in tiny New Hampshire town The traditional gathering in the northern White Mountains near the Canadian border does have a decent...

Haaretz - Published 2 hours ago



Dixville Notch Has Always Voted First. Could It Be The Last Time? The town of Dixville Notch votes at midnight on the day of the New Hampshire primary. But after a...

NPR - Published 14 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this WTVC NewsChannel 9 FIRST IN THE NATION! Today is the New Hampshire primary & the long tradition of having tiny old Dixville Notch vote… https://t.co/aF2QY4OV3k 59 seconds ago WLUK-TV FOX 11 Small New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg in primary. https://t.co/GuQJNyO5gJ 2 minutes ago WPFO FOX23 RT @WGME: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition… 3 minutes ago Nick Patrick RT @abc7breaking: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto it… 3 minutes ago CBS 13 News Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto… https://t.co/3NKPCZewKu 5 minutes ago KPLC Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung o… https://t.co/TFhtkwkzT9 8 minutes ago Marc Fortier Dixville Notch, First NH Town to Cast Ballots in Primary, Votes for Bloomberg https://t.co/p4MU2vs6PU 11 minutes ago Penny Mae RT @ReaganWorld: All you need to knowSmall New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg in primary https://t.co/EIqKk4hiJD #FoxBusiness 18 minutes ago