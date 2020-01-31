Candidates battle for third place 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:57s - Published Candidates battle for third place Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar -- along with former Vice President Joe Biden -- are battling it out to beat expectations in the granite state.

Candidates battle for third place IN SOME WAY, THE STATEPRIMARY IS A RACE FOR THIRDPLACE.ELIZABETH WARREN, AMY KLOBUCHAR,AND JOE BIDEN ARE BATTLING ITOUT TO BEAT EXPECTATIONS.SCORING A THIRD-PLACE FINISHCOULD KEEP THEIR WHITE HOUSEHOPES ALIVE.







