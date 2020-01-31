Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Candidates battle for third place

Candidates battle for third place

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Candidates battle for third place

Candidates battle for third place

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar -- along with former Vice President Joe Biden -- are battling it out to beat expectations in the granite state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Candidates battle for third place

IN SOME WAY, THE STATEPRIMARY IS A RACE FOR THIRDPLACE.ELIZABETH WARREN, AMY KLOBUCHAR,AND JOE BIDEN ARE BATTLING ITOUT TO BEAT EXPECTATIONS.SCORING A THIRD-PLACE FINISHCOULD KEEP THEIR WHITE HOUSEHOPES ALIVE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWashingtonRT

The Washington Today Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren seek the third place in the New Hampshire primary #10Feb… https://t.co/wv1e3PkhJN 22 hours ago

sara_dillon

Sara Dillon Oh, Dems. The worst candidates rise to the top. Typical Dems. Biden, Warren battle for third place in New Hampshire https://t.co/LABGSPltcc 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses With 62% of precincts reporting, the results of the Iowa caucuses placed Pete Buttigieg in the lead. Following closely..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Bloomberg Passes Warren In New Poll [Video]Bloomberg Passes Warren In New Poll

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has passed Elizabeth Warren in a new Democratic Poll. The latest nationwide poll, from the Hill-HarrisX, puts him in third place in the field of Democratic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.