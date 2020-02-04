|
Virus death toll shoots over 1,000 in China
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Virus death toll shoots over 1,000 in China
The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 on Tuesday with a record daily rise in fatalities.
The number of reported cases however has fallen almost 20% compared to the previous day.
Michelle Hennessy reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources