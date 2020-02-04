Global  

Virus death toll shoots over 1,000 in China

Virus death toll shoots over 1,000 in China

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 on Tuesday with a record daily rise in fatalities.

The number of reported cases however has fallen almost 20% compared to the previous day.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
Hong Kong records first virus death as toll in China jumps

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China from a...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •RTTNews


China's virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall

BEIJING (AP) — Mainland China's death toll from the new virus outbreak has risen to 811, surpassing...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayCTV NewsReutersSeattle TimesNewsdayNew Zealand HeraldJapan TodayRTTNewsBangkok Post



Coronavirus latest: Death toll in China surpasses 1,000 [Video]Coronavirus latest: Death toll in China surpasses 1,000

Coronavirus latest: Death toll in China surpasses 1,000

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:00Published

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak goes over 1,000. Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

