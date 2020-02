Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker Geely Automobile and its sister company Volvo Cars are planning to merge and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm, giving Volvo access to public markets after it dropped a move to list its stock two years ago. Ciara Lee reports

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Maquinas Empacadoras Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker... 9 minutes ago Cars and Czars China's Geely wants to formally merge with @volvocars, and thus create the first global Chinese car company https://t.co/9zd6QHRCA1 10 hours ago