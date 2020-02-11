Global  

One News Page > News Videos > 'Good Philly Girl': Jill Biden Confronts Heckler At Husband Joe Biden's Campaign Event

'Good Philly Girl': Jill Biden Confronts Heckler At Husband Joe Biden's Campaign Event

When asked about the incident, Mrs. Biden joked that she's "a good Philly girl."
SOME WILL OPEN THEIR DOORSSTARTING AT 6:00 A.M.THAT IS JILL BIDEN TO THERESCUE, SHE HELPED PUSH AHECKLER TRYING TO DISRUPT HERHUSBAND'S DEMOCRATICPRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOEBIDEN, AT AN EVENT INMANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE LASTNIGHT.THAT HECKLER WAS EVENTUALLYESCORTED OUT.




