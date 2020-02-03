Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince William, Duke of Cambridge > Prince William and Duchess Catherine to visit Australia?

Prince William and Duchess Catherine to visit Australia?

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Prince William and Duchess Catherine to visit Australia?

Prince William and Duchess Catherine to visit Australia?

Prince William and Duchess Catherine are reportedly set to visit Australia amidst the country's devastating bushfires.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton & Prince William React to Brad Pitt's Joke About Prince Harry's Royal Exit

Brad Pitt wrote a joke about Prince Harry‘s exit from the royals and the joke was told right in...
Just Jared - Published

Prince William calls for diversity at the BAFTAs; Duchess Kate wears a 'sustainable' gown

Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge were the stars among the stars at the annual BAFTA...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

emoney2313

TheFourroyalmuskitiers RT @HRHDuchesskate: Last night Bevan Shields revealed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "are set to visit bushfire-ravaged Australian c… 2 minutes ago

gordienkojenia2

[email protected] RT @scobie: The @smh reporting that Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to visit bushfire-ravaged Australian coastal towns to spur more… 34 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Prince William and Duchess Catherine to visit Australia? #PrinceWilliam #DuchessCatherine #Australia https://t.co/wXccbY57XZ 39 minutes ago

iharding51

Ian Harding RT @CANZUKnews: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge are set to announce a royal tour of Australia, according to reports. #CAN… 1 hour ago

womanandhome

woman&home Prince William planning ‘special’ Valentine’s Day surprise for Duchess Catherine https://t.co/e9euZHdnvf https://t.co/HypFS7i2Zn 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rare footage captures massive glacier calving in Alaska [Video]Rare footage captures massive glacier calving in Alaska

Wesley Young, a 24-year-old helicopter tour pilot, captured the Columbia glacier calving in Prince William Sound, Alaska.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Head Back to the U.K. to Attend Event with the Queen [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Head Back to the U.K. to Attend Event with the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan are heading back to the United Kingdom at the Queen’s request. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.