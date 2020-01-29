Beijing shop uses DIY slide to hand over food at safe distance amid coronavirus outbreak

Global  

A shop in Beijing delivered steamed buns to customers through a self-made slide to keep a safe distance amid the coronavirus outbreak on February 10.
In the video, a plank was set up to connect the counter and the guardrails.

The shop worker put a bag of steam buns onto the plank and let them slide down to the customer.

According to reports, a notice stuck on the counter's window also advised customers to pay online to avoid the spread of coronavirus.




