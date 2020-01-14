Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Gove > Michael Gove called out at Green Alliance conference

Michael Gove called out at Green Alliance conference

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Michael Gove called out at Green Alliance conference

Michael Gove called out at Green Alliance conference

Michael Gove is interrupted by an audience member as he attempts to describe his 'perfect' outcome of the COP26 climate summit, which takes place in the UK later this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Gove insists chlorinated chicken will NOT be sold in the UK [Video]Michael Gove insists chlorinated chicken will NOT be sold in the UK

Michael Gove insists chlorinated chicken will NOT be sold in the UK

Credit: LBC     Duration: 01:34Published

Michael Gove says Indyref2 ‘is not going to happen’ [Video]Michael Gove says Indyref2 ‘is not going to happen’

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove has said a second referendum on Scottish independence “is not going to happen”. Mr Gove described Nicola Sturgeon as a “one club golfer” who..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.