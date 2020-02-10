Maria Bello announces engagement now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published Maria Bello is engaged to French chef Dominique Crenn. Maria Bello is engaged to French chef Dominique Crenn.

Recent related news from verified sources Maria Bello Announces Engagement to Dominique Crenn at the Oscar After Parties! Maria Bello made a huge announcement at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party –...

Just Jared - Published 1 day ago



