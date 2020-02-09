Global  

Kim Kardashian West's feud with Kourtney Kardashian will 'get worse before it gets better'

Kim Kardashian West's feud with Kourtney Kardashian will 'get worse before it gets better'

Kim Kardashian West's feud with Kourtney Kardashian will 'get worse before it gets better'

Kim Kardashian West has said her feud with Kourtney Kardashian on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will "get a lot worse".
