Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone joins WWE

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone, 18, is officially training with WWE as the company confirmed she's reporting to the Performance Centre in Florida.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone to join WWE

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone to join WWEDwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was one of the biggest names in wrestling history - now his daughter is set...
Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, begins training at WWE Performance Center

Simone Johnson, daughter of The Rock and Dany Garcia, has started training to become a Superstar at...
Dwayne Johnson's daughter realises dream of following dad into wrestling

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter is going into the family business, by embarking on a wrestling career.

Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey tease being 'Running Mates' in Super Bowl ad [Video]Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey tease being 'Running Mates' in Super Bowl ad

In the ad, the duo is seen on treadmills, casually hinting at a presidential bid.

