Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone joins WWE
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone joins WWE
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone, 18, is officially training with WWE as the company confirmed she's reporting to the Performance Centre in Florida.
