Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s
T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge Sprint stock prices increased 76 percent following news that the merger was approved by a district judge.

T-Mobile shares were up by 10 percent.

Attorneys general from more than a dozen states — including New York and California — sought to block the deal.

They argued the merger of the third and fourth largest U.S. carriers would lead to increased prices for consumers.

Sprint and T-Mobile argued the merger would them build a 5G network across the country, and to compete with Verizon and AT&T, the number one and two U.S. carriers.

The merger between Verizon and AT&T was approved in July of 2019.
