Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Vice President Joe Biden's disastrous results in Iowa and expected flop in New Hampshire have some establishment Democrats panicking.

Sen.

Bernie Sanders' simultaneous rise in national polls and strong support across the early states is intensifying their fears that the party won't put a moderate up against President Donald Trump.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville made headlines when he announced that he's "scared to death" the party will nominate Sanders, who he believes will lose to Trump.

While Carville is spouting off, many other Democrats are trying not to publicly tick off Sanders' supporters and stress that the party has to let the process play itself and unite around the nominee.