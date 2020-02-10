The Blonds find religion at NY Fashion Week

The theme for The Blonds latest runway show was appropriate, considering that it was held on a Sunday.

Designers David and Phillipe Blond created a spectacle around the idea of fashion as religion.

"We wanted to have this sort of idea of symbols and icons that we feel inspire us, make sense and what the future holds too, so it's all kind of clashing together," said David Blond.

The pair also paid tribute to their Latin roots, inviting special guest celebrities - as is their tradition - to take part in the runway show.

Mexican singer/songwriter Gloria Trevi, Dominican singer/songwriter, Natti Natasha, and actress and model, Jillian Mercado strutted their stuff to Reggaeton-style music.

Two of the Blonds main sponsors for the collection were Motorola - maker of the the Razr Smartphone - and Pitta, which manufactures face masks.

The design duo incorporated their products into the collection; two models took selfies using Razrs and some outfits included brightly sequined Pitta masks.