Texas Toddler Experiences 1st Snow Dressed As Elsa, Belting “Let It Go” Rendition 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:36s - Published Texas Toddler Experiences 1st Snow Dressed As Elsa, Belting “Let It Go” Rendition A toddler in Texas danced with wild abandon and let her inner Elsa free after nearly 10 inches of snow fell in part of the state. Katie Johnston reports. 0

