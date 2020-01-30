Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief and Anger in Latest Instagram Post

Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, Jan.

26.

The Instagram post included a video from 'Slam' magazine about Kobe coaching Gianna's basketball team.

A "celebration of life" memorial for Kobe and Gianna will take place on Feb.

24 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.