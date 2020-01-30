Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief and Anger in Latest Instagram Post
the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant,
and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
via Instagram Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others were killed
in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California,
on Sunday, Jan.
26.
The Instagram post included a video from 'Slam' magazine about Kobe coaching Gianna's basketball team.
A "celebration of life" memorial for Kobe and
Gianna will take place on Feb.
24
at Staples Center in Los Angeles.