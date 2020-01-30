Global  

Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief and Anger in Latest Instagram Post

Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief and Anger in Latest Instagram Post

Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief and Anger in Latest Instagram Post

Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief and Anger in Latest Instagram Post Vanessa Bryant is still dealing with the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, Jan.

26.

The Instagram post included a video from 'Slam' magazine about Kobe coaching Gianna's basketball team.

A "celebration of life" memorial for Kobe and Gianna will take place on Feb.

24 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
