Coronavirus impact still too early to tell - Fed's Powell

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s
Coronavirus impact still too early to tell - Fed's Powell

Coronavirus impact still too early to tell - Fed's Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was fairly upbeat about the U.S. economic outlook in his appearance before Congress, but cited a potential threat from the coronavirus outbreak as a reason for concern.
Powell: It's Too Early To Determine Coronavirus Impact on U.S. Economy

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said on Tuesday that he is closely monitoring the coronavirus, but it's "too early to say" what the virus' impact will be on the U.S. economy.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:54

Wall Street jumps as China measures soothe virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high Tuesday and the S&amp;P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of an economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28

