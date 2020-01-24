China Launches App To Detect Coronavirus

King Cnote CORONAVIRUS: China Launches App to Detect “Close Contact” With Ill https://t.co/PtFKisoD32 https://t.co/Mv7gR0cJco 2 hours ago

Unfashionable Guff Benefits of the electronic grid-surveillance state! https://t.co/jyaIEQflmA 3 hours ago

Sheila Puryear RT @ChristineEliaz: China launches coronavirus app to detect whether users have come in 'close contact' with the sick. https://t.co/87rYJwy… 3 hours ago

RuleRecords #China launches app to detect if users have come in contact with #coronavirus victim #Wuhan https://t.co/vv6ED86coW 3 hours ago

Luis Fuentes Cerda China launches coronavirus app to detect whether users have come in 'close contact' with the sick https://t.co/4ldwHisEqI 4 hours ago

TheCable #China launches app to detect if users have come in contact with #coronavirus victim https://t.co/ZsHVwS1fMQ via @thecableng 4 hours ago