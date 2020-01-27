Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > European Union > UK should be ‘more ambitious’ over post-Brexit EU trade, Von der Leyen tells MEPs

UK should be ‘more ambitious’ over post-Brexit EU trade, Von der Leyen tells MEPs

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
UK should be ‘more ambitious’ over post-Brexit EU trade, Von der Leyen tells MEPs

UK should be ‘more ambitious’ over post-Brexit EU trade, Von der Leyen tells MEPs

UK should be ‘more ambitious’ over post-Brexit EU trade, Von der Leyen tells MEPs
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

EU: UK needs ambitious Brexit trade deal, not WTO terms

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will only offer Britain unique access to its vast single market...
SeattlePI.com - Published

EU: UK needs ambitious Brexit trade deal, not WTO terms

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will only offer Britain unique access to its vast single market...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SuaveCrisYorke

CrisYorke UK should be ‘more ambitious’ over post-Brexit EU trade, Von der Leyen t... https://t.co/7hABhXspxD via @YouTube… https://t.co/ctI4Cbg5SQ 1 day ago

BanglaViral

BanglaViral UK should be ‘more ambitious’ over post-Brexit EU trade, Von der Leyen tells MEPs https://t.co/OR6M5PTjyg 3 days ago

CompastKCompany

Compast K Company UK should be ‘more ambitious’ over post-Brexit EU trade, Von der Leyen tells MEPs https://t.co/5SIbsd2eCM 3 days ago

cyberse49333188

cybersecurity Via @euronews: UK should be ‘more ambitious’ over post-Brexit EU trade, Von der Leyen tells MEPs https://t.co/MbEKeUaTd7 3 days ago

ConsumerFrank

Frank Brehany #CitizenRights #ConsumerRights #Brexit * I've been trying to explain 2 #FBPE ers #Remainers this for years: "Trade… https://t.co/7L1VqyyQuD 3 days ago

ZbigniewRataj

Zbigniew Rataj Via @euronews: UK should be ‘more ambitious’ over post-Brexit EU trade, Von der Leyen tells MEPs https://t.co/XpWOKOxarD 3 days ago

linsinchintar

Tara Linsichin RT @raybae689: UK should be ‘more ambitious’ over post-Brexit EU trade, Von der Leyen tells MEPs https://t.co/dZnOjHKzYa https://t.co/npFez… 3 days ago

One_News_Page

One News Page #Brexit: UK should be ‘more ambitious’ over post-Brexit EU trade, Von der Leyen tells MEPs https://t.co/6MQrklTW9b 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Von der Leyen: 'It's a very emotional day' [Video]Von der Leyen: 'It's a very emotional day'

The President of the European Commission says Brexit has made the rest of the EU more united.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:41Published

Brexit: What happens next? [Video]Brexit: What happens next?

The UK leaves the European Union at the end of the month, but that will not mean the end of the Brexit saga. Take a look at what happens after January 31. More negotiations, a Canada-style free trade..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.