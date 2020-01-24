Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Man's Trash Included A $100,000 Lottery Ticket

This Man's Trash Included A $100,000 Lottery Ticket

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
This Man's Trash Included A $100,000 Lottery Ticket

This Man's Trash Included A $100,000 Lottery Ticket

A South Carolina man reportedly claimed a $100,000 lottery prize with a ticket he’d fished out of the trash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

South Carolina Man Fishes Winning Lottery Ticket Out Of The Trash

The man threw his lottery ticket away when he thought it wasn't a winner. He checked the numbers...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

yoongisjiminnie

AJ⁷ || Black Swan || @yaoyorosus Oh wait how about we talk about how majority of the movies and books have straight couples and ffs are… https://t.co/yRJTNBJX8Y 31 minutes ago

Bat_Butch

butch gothic All this is to say we need a better matrix for talking about gender based privilege that isn’t as cut and dry as “m… https://t.co/01iuZc7GR7 4 hours ago

kaydeyofficial

Kaydey‏jkj reply your trash to Ad0t__, now this is how to take Pirate out of your nonsense, after clicking on the comment icon… https://t.co/M61djk6vsL 5 hours ago

Michael19869725

Michael Dickenson @climatecouncil @mcannonbrookes @zalisteggall Except this story is not being ran on any TV news outlet. ABC include… https://t.co/y8NEow33r7 10 hours ago

iam_thesenate

Lue The only reason I'm shaking is bc you included her ugly trash bag dress in this video 1 day ago

very_vile

Joey Bonzo Here are the family plans The way it adds up that person paid for between; 1 - 3 people's family plan Caller ID… https://t.co/JqkK66NzNG 1 day ago

epbz

betchizoe RT @Carnage4Life: I really wanted to like this book since I loved his prior one but it was so anachronistic. It’s examples of good culture… 3 days ago

Carnage4Life

Dare Obasanjo I really wanted to like this book since I loved his prior one but it was so anachronistic. It’s examples of good cu… https://t.co/iIr13dOeyS 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parents have emotional reaction when son tells them they'll be grandparents [Video]Parents have emotional reaction when son tells them they'll be grandparents

The heartwarming moment is seen here when a man films his mom and dad scratching off a fake winning lottery ticket at the family table. Once the woman realized she won, the scratch-off reveals a hidden..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:54Published

Police investigating possible inside job of lottery ticket thefts [Video]Police investigating possible inside job of lottery ticket thefts

A man is locked up in Livingston County after thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets went missing.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.