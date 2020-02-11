Top Stories Tuesday: American Airlines, Coronavirus and the New Hampshire Primary

The top stories include American Airlines, the coronavirus and the New Hampshire primary.



Recent related videos from verified sources New Hampshire Voters Poised to Deliver Biden a Blow Heading into primary day, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg were polling at the top of the pack. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:47Published 6 minutes ago Donuts, beers and rock & roll: Democrats make final push in New Hampshire Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg look to seize on their momentum as New Hampshire Democrats go to the polls on Tuesday in a heavily contested primary that could further unsettle the party’s.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:50Published 2 hours ago