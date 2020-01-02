These Are the Best States for Singles Who Are Looking to Mingle

These Are the Best States for Singles Who Are Looking to Mingle WalletHub has compiled a list for those looking for love on Valentine's Day.

The personal finance website analyzed numerous types of data in each state for their rankings.

This includes an area's number of options concerning entertainment and nightlife.

It combined that with the number of people who consider themselves single.

WalletHub's list also measured each state's cost of living.

Out of 100, Florida came in at no.

1 with a score of 69.21.

In number 2 is California with 67.41, followed by Texas at 66.77.

New York and Pennsylvania make up the top 5, with 65.29 and 64.61, respectively.

Rounding out the list's top 10 is Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Michigan.