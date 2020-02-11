Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Z Flip event in 12 minutes

Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Z Flip event in 12 minutes

Video Credit: engadget - Duration: 11:53s - Published < > Embed
Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Z Flip event in 12 minutesAll the biggest announcements from today's event.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip event in 7 minutes

Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip event in 7 minutes· Samsung showed off the new Galaxy S20 at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. · The company also...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

alyssaminnnn

alyѕѕa ιѕ ѕeeιng втѕ ♡ ⁷ RT @taekooksoIo: BTCH WTF I AM WATCHING THE LIVE SAMSUNG EVENT - LAUNCHING OF THE GALAXY FLIP PHONE AND THEY SHOWED TAEHYUNG ON THE SCREEN… 8 seconds ago

wintaebear09

Taetae RT @BTSV_India: SAMSUNG EVENT - LAUNCHING OF THE GALAXY FLIP PHONE SHOWING KING KIM TAEHYUNG 🔥OF @BTS_twt @bts_bighit @BigHitEnt #Samsung… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Unpacked Watch Party | Digital Trends Live [Video]Samsung Unpacked Watch Party | Digital Trends Live

Watch the Samsung Unpacked event live with Digital Trends, as the company unveils the latest in smartphone, smart home and foldable technology. After the presentation concludes, mobile editor Corey..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20 [Video]The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body will meet on Friday to decide whether to cancel the event; The Samsung Unpacked event is today - we're like to see a Galaxy S20, smart home speaker..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.