Prince William and Duchess Catherine to visit Australia?

Prince William and Duchess Catherine to visit Australia?

The royal couple are expected to soon be formally invited by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to visit the disaster struck area.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be set to visit New South Wales and Victoria, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reports.

The couple paid tribute to the "incredible strength and resilience of all the Australian people" as they marked Australia Day last month.

Taking to their official Kensington Palace account on Instagram, the post was captioned: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had previously expressed their sadness at the devastation hitting the region.