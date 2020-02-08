'It's a little bit more red than last year' - Vettel can't wait to drive new Ferrari

SHOWS: REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY (FEBRUARY 11, 2020) (FERRARI HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FERRARI DRIVER, SEBASTIAN VETTEL, SAYING: (CONTINUES OVER SHOTS OF THE CAR AND VETTEL AND LECLERC STANDING NEAR THE CAR) "Well good evening.

I think as Mattia touched on, I think it's an incredible achievement, obviously a lot of hours that go into the car.

I like it a lot, I think we had the opportunity to obviously see it a little bit before and to have also a direct comparison with last year's car and you can really spot the differences, especially when it comes to packaging and the back part of the car, everything sits a lot tighter.

So there's a lot of work behind that because it's not so easy so we found some clever solutions to be able to achieve that.

I can't wait to drive it, because obviously that's more exciting than looking at it, so one more week to wait.

But I think it's fantastic, it's also a little bit more red than last year so I think it looks great." STORY: Ferrari showed off their 2020 Formula One car with a theatrical show of pride and passion on Tuesday (February 11), assuring success-starved fans that it was also very different under the skin to last year's model.

The SF1000 car, marking the Italian team's 1,000th race this year, is the car Ferrari hope will end six years of Mercedes domination and dash Lewis Hamilton's bid to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven titles.

Four-times champion Sebastian Vettel, on stage with Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc, gave it his immediate seal of approval.

