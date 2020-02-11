Global  

The Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses and Actors of 2019

The Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses and Actors of 2019 'Forbes' released its annual list of the world’s highest paid actors and actresses ‘Jumanji’ star Dwayne Johnson and ‘Marriage Story’ actress Scarlett Johansson topped their respective lists.

Johnson made $89.4 million pre-tax, with Johansson making $56 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019.

The highest paid actresses took home $315 million, up 69% from the previous year, but nowhere near the $600 million the highest paid men received.

Here is the rest of the list.

2.

Sofia Vergara - $44.1 million & Chris Hemsworth - $76.4 million 3.

Reese Witherspoon - $35 million & Robert Downey Jr. - $66 million 4.

Nicole Kidman - $34 million & Akshay Kumar - $65 million 5.

Jennifer Aniston - $28 million & Jackie Chan - $58 million 6.

Kaley Cuoco - $25 million & Bradley Cooper - $57 million 7.

Elisabeth Moss - $24 million & Adam Sandler - $57 million 8.

Margot Robbie - $23.5 million & Chris Evans - $43.5 million 9.

Charlize Theron - $23 million & Paul Rudd - $41 million 10.

Ellen Pompeo - $22 million & Will Smith - $35 million
