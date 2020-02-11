The Most Loved Valentine's Day Candy in America
The Most Loved Valentine's Day
Candy in America Candystore.com has revealed
each state's favorite treat
on the holiday.
The online store compiled
figures from the last 12 years
to get their results.
M&Ms were no.
1 in Kansas, Iowa, Idaho, Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.
New Hampshire, North Carolina, Washington, California, Connecticut, Florida and Georgia chose
the heart-shaped candy box.
These come in wide varieties and just like Forrest Gump
says, "You never know what you're going to get." Conversation Hearts were another
top pick in six more states.
These include Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, North Dakota, Montana
and Missouri.
There were more unique choices
such as chocolate roses, which
took first place in Oregon.
In Alabama, it was
candy necklaces.