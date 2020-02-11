Global  

The Most Loved Valentine's Day Candy in America Candystore.com has revealed each state's favorite treat on the holiday.

The online store compiled figures from the last 12 years to get their results.

M&Ms were no.

1 in Kansas, Iowa, Idaho, Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

New Hampshire, North Carolina, Washington, California, Connecticut, Florida and Georgia chose the heart-shaped candy box.

These come in wide varieties and just like Forrest Gump says, "You never know what you're going to get." Conversation Hearts were another top pick in six more states.

These include Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, North Dakota, Montana and Missouri.

There were more unique choices such as chocolate roses, which took first place in Oregon.

In Alabama, it was candy necklaces.
