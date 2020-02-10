Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Hampshire > Warren in New Hampshire: 'We are just getting started'

Warren in New Hampshire: 'We are just getting started'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Warren in New Hampshire: 'We are just getting started'

Warren in New Hampshire: 'We are just getting started'

Senator Elizabeth Warren addressed her supporters early in the evening Tuesday after polls closed in the New Hampshire primary, when it became clear she wouldn't finish in the top tier.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Warren in New Hampshire: 'We are just getting started'

But Warren vowed she would continue to fight for the Democratic nomination, arguing she was best suited to beat Trump.

Progressive U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders took an early lead in New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, and former front-runner Joe Biden trailed badly in fifth place in the second contest to find a nominee to face President Donald Trump in November.

With 14 percent of precincts reporting in New Hampshire, Sanders led with 28.4% and Pete Buttigieg, the moderate former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had 22.2%.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, looking for a breakthrough after a strong debate performance on Friday, was in third with 20.5%.

Biden, the former vice president, was a distant fifth in the early results with 8.5%, behind Warren with 9.4%.



Recent related news from verified sources

Warren says her campaign is just getting started

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has addressed her New Hampshire supporters without...
USATODAY.com - Published

Joe Biden downplays New Hampshire amid last-minute scramble

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his top backers are...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kilday_ryanne

Ryanne Kilday✝️♥️🇺🇸🕵🏻‍♀️ RT @DanielTurnerPTF: Elizabeth Warren just said she wants Roger Stone to rot in prison. Roger didn’t make her have a horrible showing in N… 5 seconds ago

mcatatbeta

mcatat beta RT @CNN: Amy Klobuchar on Elizabeth Warren: "People told me, just like they told her, that they didn't think a woman could be elected. In m… 6 seconds ago

gurldujour

Girl Du Jour Elizabeth Warren: "This isn't about fighting other Democrats. Now here are my incredibly specific problems with the… https://t.co/U7SBMrzUrT 34 seconds ago

Missgraciemae11

Missgraciemae RT @Bubblebathgirl: Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) just bombed again, this time in New Hampshire. She'll get ZERO delegates. Warren had to win t… 36 seconds ago

ChrisLeeGregory

Christopher Gregory 🌊 New Hampshire, you gave Gabbard more votes than Yang?? You gave gabbard 3.3% while Warren and Biden only got 9.4/8.… https://t.co/1NARbBao3n 53 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

23ABC News at 5 pm: Top Stories for February 11, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 5 pm: Top Stories for February 11, 2020

PLUS -- POLLS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE ARE GETTING READY TO CLOSE IN THE NATION'S FIRST PRIMARY. WHAT CANDIDATES SAID TODAY ABOUT HOW THEY ARE FEELING ABOUT THEIR CHANCES.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 11:56Published

Jon Keller Analyzes NH Primary Day, Joe Biden’s Early Exit [Video]Jon Keller Analyzes NH Primary Day, Joe Biden’s Early Exit

Keller says Amy Klobuchar could benefit from Biden’s decision to leave NH before the primary results are announced. Also a look at Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders’ performances.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.