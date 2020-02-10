Warren in New Hampshire: 'We are just getting started'

But Warren vowed she would continue to fight for the Democratic nomination, arguing she was best suited to beat Trump.

Progressive U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders took an early lead in New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, and former front-runner Joe Biden trailed badly in fifth place in the second contest to find a nominee to face President Donald Trump in November.

With 14 percent of precincts reporting in New Hampshire, Sanders led with 28.4% and Pete Buttigieg, the moderate former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had 22.2%.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, looking for a breakthrough after a strong debate performance on Friday, was in third with 20.5%.

Biden, the former vice president, was a distant fifth in the early results with 8.5%, behind Warren with 9.4%.