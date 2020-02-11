Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dish Wireless To Come From T-Mobile, Sprint Merger

Dish Wireless To Come From T-Mobile, Sprint Merger

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Dish Wireless To Come From T-Mobile, Sprint Merger

Dish Wireless To Come From T-Mobile, Sprint Merger

A $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint has been approved by a federal judge.

That makes way for a Colorado-based company to become the next big wireless carrier.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

T-Mobile and Sprint’s industry-changing merger will reportedly clear its final hurdle tomorrow

T-Mobile and Sprint’s industry-changing merger will reportedly clear its final hurdle tomorrowIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Tomorrow is a day the wireless industry has long been...
The Verge - Published

NY attorney general considers appealing ruling OK'ing Sprint T-Mobile merger

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday the state may appeal a court ruling approving a...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

How the Sprint, T-Mobile merger impacts the metro [Video]How the Sprint, T-Mobile merger impacts the metro

Metro area wireless industry researchers share what impact a Sprint, T-Mobile merger could have locally.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint [Video]Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint

A federal judge ruled in favor of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint after two years since the deal was first announced. Some oppose the merger, saying it is anti-competitive and would result in..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.