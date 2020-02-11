Dish Wireless To Come From T-Mobile, Sprint Merger 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:45s - Published Dish Wireless To Come From T-Mobile, Sprint Merger A $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint has been approved by a federal judge. That makes way for a Colorado-based company to become the next big wireless carrier.

Recent related news from verified sources T-Mobile and Sprint’s industry-changing merger will reportedly clear its final hurdle tomorrow Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Tomorrow is a day the wireless industry has long been...

NY attorney general considers appealing ruling OK'ing Sprint T-Mobile merger New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday the state may appeal a court ruling approving a...

