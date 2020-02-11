Global  

4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing

4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On SentencingCBS4's Hank Tester reports it could all be tied to a tweet from President Trump.
All 4 Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Proceeding

All 4 Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone ProceedingWatch VideoAll four federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have withdrawn from the proceeding,...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •MediaiteDaily CallerFOXNews.comNYTimes.com


US: 3 lawyers quit case after DOJ reversal on Stone prison time

In rare move, DOJ backed away from Roger Stone sentencing proposal in an announcement that came after...
Al Jazeera - Published


Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone [Video]Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:38Published

'It's Not Normal At All': Attorney David Weinstein Discusses Prosecutors Stepping Down In Roger Stone's Case [Video]'It's Not Normal At All': Attorney David Weinstein Discusses Prosecutors Stepping Down In Roger Stone's Case

Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:32Published

