Christopher Tapp and Charles Fain testify in emotional hearing for wrongful conviction compensation bill

Two Idaho men who collectively spent nearly four decades in prison for crimes they didn't commit gave powerful testimonies Tuesday in a hearing for House Bill 384, which would compensate them for their years of wrongful imprisonment.
