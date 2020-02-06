Christopher Tapp and Charles Fain testify in emotional hearing for wrongful conviction compensation bill 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 03:20s - Published Christopher Tapp and Charles Fain testify in emotional hearing for wrongful conviction compensation bill Two Idaho men who collectively spent nearly four decades in prison for crimes they didn't commit gave powerful testimonies Tuesday in a hearing for House Bill 384, which would compensate them for their years of wrongful imprisonment.

