Fed's Powell: U.S. economy 'resilient' but coronavirus a risk

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was fairly upbeat about the U.S. economic outlook in his appearance before Congress, but cited a potential threat from the coronavirus outbreak as a reason for concern.

Conway G.

Gittens has the highlights.
