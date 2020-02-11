Global  

Britain and Brussels at loggerheads on financial services

Britain and Brussels at loggerheads on financial services

Britain and Brussels at loggerheads on financial services

Britain and the EU are split on access to financial markets after Brexit.

Brussels&apos; chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has rebuffed the idea of continued privileged access.

Lucy Fielder reports.
Britain, EU split over financial market access

Britain wants a stable relationship with the European Union for "decades to come" in financial...
