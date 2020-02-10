The Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses and Actors of 2019

' Forbes ' released its annual list of the world’s highest paid actors and actresses.



Recent related videos from verified sources 2019 Was A Good Year For These Stars 'Forbes' released its annual list of the world’s highest paid actors and actresses list. Credit: Celebrity Wire Duration: 02:05Published 7 hours ago Top 10 Performances The 2020 Oscars Didn't Recognize How did these amazing performances get snubbed at the Oscars?! For this list, we're looking at the amazing performances by actors in 2019 that the Academy Awards didn't recognize. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:31Published 2 days ago