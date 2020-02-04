Global  

Broken up With Around Valentine’s Day? You’re the Victim of ‘Valentighting’

Broken up With Around Valentine’s Day? You’re the Victim of ‘Valentighting’

Broken up With Around Valentine’s Day? You’re the Victim of ‘Valentighting’

‘Valentighting’ is a dating trend sure to wreck your Valentine’s Day, and one that’ll have folks worried every February.

Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.
