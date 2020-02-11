Global  

US elections: Bernie Sanders wins early New Hampshire primary

US elections: Bernie Sanders wins early New Hampshire primary
Eye Opener: Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire primary just ahead of Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar also got a...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •euronews•Mediaite•France 24•Reuters•Eurasia Review•SBS•USATODAY.com


All eyes on New Hampshire primary after Iowa fails to deliver

Election watchers are tensely waiting to see how New Hampshire’s primary will play out after the...
CBS News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory In New Hampshire Primary, Pete Buttigieg Gets Second [Video]Bernie Sanders Declares Victory In New Hampshire Primary, Pete Buttigieg Gets Second

Bernie Sanders declared victory in the New Hampshire Primary Tuesday evening, edging out a close race with Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar surprised some by coming in third.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:53Published

Pete Buttigieg talks issues with NewsChannel 5 [Video]Pete Buttigieg talks issues with NewsChannel 5

After Tuesday night’s New Hampshire primary, Pete Buttigieg has the most delegates so far for primary season, leading Sanders by one. Pete Buttigieg joined NC5 by satellite, Wednesday morning.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 04:09Published

