Why Warren Failed
Elizabeth Warren's Presidential aspirations are sinking.
In Tuesday's New Hampshire primary she failed to capture a single delegate.
This comes after a disastrous Iowa caucus which saw her place forth without a delegate.
For two months, in the fall of 2019, Warren was the front runner.
Now, political analysts are writing her campaign's obituary.
It’s unclear how, exactly, she could make a comeback.
Why has her campaign collapsed?
Slate says it's because she got bogged down in health care.