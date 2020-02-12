Global  

Why Warren Failed

Elizabeth Warren's Presidential aspirations are sinking.

In Tuesday's New Hampshire primary she failed to capture a single delegate.

This comes after a disastrous Iowa caucus which saw her place forth without a delegate.

For two months, in the fall of 2019, Warren was the front runner.

Now, political analysts are writing her campaign's obituary.

It’s unclear how, exactly, she could make a comeback.

Why has her campaign collapsed?

Slate says it's because she got bogged down in health care.
