Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple Hires Warner Music Former Executive

Apple Hires Warner Music Former Executive

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Apple Hires Warner Music Former Executive

Apple Hires Warner Music Former Executive

Apple hired former Warner Music executive Jeff Bronikowski to head its global strategic music initiatives.

This comes as Apple tries to increase its paid subscriptions as it faces more competition from Spotify.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple hires Warner Music executive to lead Apple Music strategic initiatives

Apple has hired a former Warner Music executive to lead part of its Apple Music team. As first...
9to5Mac - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comAppleInsider



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.