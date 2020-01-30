Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FTC To Examine Small Acquisitions Made By Big Tech Companies

FTC To Examine Small Acquisitions Made By Big Tech Companies

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
FTC To Examine Small Acquisitions Made By Big Tech Companies

FTC To Examine Small Acquisitions Made By Big Tech Companies

The FTC said it issued special orders to five large tech firms: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

FTC launching probe into acquisitions made by Apple and other big tech companies

The Federal Trade Commission has announced that it plans to examine past acquisitions made by large...
9to5Mac - Published

FTC demanding info from Apple & other big tech companies about past acquisitions

The Federal Trade Commission announced that it is launching a probe into past acquisitions made by...
AppleInsider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo [Video]CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo

CES is generally for one of two things: companies showing off consumer gadgets that will go on sale later in the year, or far out devices that will attempt to shape how things gets made in the future...

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.