Dwyane Wade's daughter urges other transgender children to 'be true to yourself' 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published Dwyane Wade's daughter urges other transgender children to 'be true to yourself' Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old daughter Zaya has shared an empowering message for other kids struggling with their gender identity.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this People Magazine SA Dwyane Wade’s daughter urges other transgender children to ‘be true to yourself’ - https://t.co/HsVPqFmwlc https://t.co/zfCHSQdvZT 5 hours ago CINEMANEW24.COM Dwyane Wade’s daughter urges other transgender children to ‘be true to yourself’ – Film News | … https://t.co/bXHjQ21mvW 5 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Dwyane Wade's daughter urges other transgender children to 'be true to yourself'… https://t.co/30hdywAoe8 7 hours ago