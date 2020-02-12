Greg Austin Cites Ted Bundy As Inspiration For His Neo-Nazi Character In "Hunters"

"Hunters" actor Greg Austin unpacks his research into serial killers, such as Ted Bundy and "Killing Eve's" Jodie Comer, in preparation for his role as Travis, a sociopathic neo-Nazi.

