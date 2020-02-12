Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Greg Austin Cites Ted Bundy As Inspiration For His Neo-Nazi Character In "Hunters"

Greg Austin Cites Ted Bundy As Inspiration For His Neo-Nazi Character In "Hunters"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 03:25s - Published < > Embed
Greg Austin Cites Ted Bundy As Inspiration For His Neo-Nazi Character In 'Hunters'

Greg Austin Cites Ted Bundy As Inspiration For His Neo-Nazi Character In "Hunters"

"Hunters" actor Greg Austin unpacks his research into serial killers, such as Ted Bundy and "Killing Eve's" Jodie Comer, in preparation for his role as Travis, a sociopathic neo-Nazi.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

noitsrebecca

My Life As A Zucchini Nation "Greg Austin Cites Ted Bundy As Inspiration For His Neo-Nazi Character In #hunterstv" Well, that's white women wan… https://t.co/netUNk1GoP 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Cast of ‘Hunters’ on the New Amazon Series [Video]The Cast of ‘Hunters’ on the New Amazon Series

David Weil, Jerrika Hinton, Nikki Toscano and Greg Austin talk to us about the new Amazon series ‘Hunters’ Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 03:53Published

Hunters [Video]Hunters

Hunters – Official Red Band Trailer I Prime Video Plot synopsis:Inspired by true events, HUNTERS follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.