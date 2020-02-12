Yang Lokks To Run For Another Office

Andrew Yang may have dropped out of the race to become the Democratic nominee but he's not dine with politics.

On Wednesday he made his intentions clear.

"You haven't see the last of the Yang Gang." The businessman went from an obscure newcomer to outpacing senators and governors in the race.

He dropped out on Tuesday night after a poor performance in New Hampshire.

But Yang said he’ll be back, and he has his sights set on executive political roles.