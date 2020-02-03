Global  

F1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed over coronavirus

The fourth round of the F1 Championship in Shanghai on 19 April is the latest sporting event in China to be cancelled or delayed.
BREAKING: F1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed amid coronavirus fears

BREAKING: F1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed amid coronavirus fearsCoronavirus fears have resulted in F1 chiefs pulling the plug on the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai
Chinese Grand Prix: Red Bull boss Christian Horner 'trusts' F1 bosses over coronavirus decision

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says he "trusts the judgement" of the Formula 1 authorities over...
steve_fall

Steve Fall RT @F1Media: Press release - FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2020 postponed due to novel coronavirus outbreak #ChineseGP #F1 https://… 5 minutes ago

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @F1: The 2020 #ChineseGP will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak F1 and the FIA have accepted a request from the promoter to… 6 minutes ago

asimwaheed1968

asim waheed Chinese F1 Grand Prix has been delayed. https://t.co/lyGso6J3RP 7 minutes ago

john1966olsen

John Olsen RT @ReutersUK: F1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus https://t.co/k09pZPfJN7 https://t.co/hUAXzWpjFg 8 minutes ago

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @SkyNews: 7/ Formula One's #ChineseGP has been postponed due to the coronavirus. Shanghai was due to host the fourth round of the 2020… 8 minutes ago

georgeeholmess

George RT @itvnews: Formula 1 has postponed the 2020 Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April 17-19, due to the coronavirus outbreak… 9 minutes ago

WillThomas09

Will Thomas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @fia: #F1 - 2020 FIA Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to novel coronavirus outbreak...1/7 9 minutes ago

WillThomas09

Will Thomas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @BBCSport: The Chinese Grand Prix has been officially postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. In full ➡ https://t.co/awWIAuUy2W… 9 minutes ago


'That's how it is' - Renault F1 driver Ocon on Chinese GP cancellation due to coronavirus [Video]'That's how it is' - Renault F1 driver Ocon on Chinese GP cancellation due to coronavirus

Esteban Ocon says "that's how it is", while Renault F1 teammate Daniel Ricciardo says it was "a decision that needed to come soon" following the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix because of the..

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Formula One chiefs are poised to announce the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.

