Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden's Fifth Place Finish In NH Terrifies Supporters

Biden's Fifth Place Finish In NH Terrifies Supporters

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Biden's Fifth Place Finish In NH Terrifies Supporters

Biden's Fifth Place Finish In NH Terrifies Supporters

Former Vice President Joe Biden was the Democratic front runner.

He finished poorly in Iowa.

On Tuesday, he came in fifth-place finish in New Hampshire.

He sudden and shocking decline is raising eyebrows among his supporters.

"There's blood in the water," an organizer for black candidates told Politico.

Other campaigns increased their visibility in New Hampshire.

Biden kept his schedule in that state light.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘It Ain’t Over, Man’: Biden Grasps at Straws in Concession Speech Ahead of Possible 5th Place NH Finish

“It ain’t over, man.” That was the rallying cry Tuesday night from former Vice President Joe...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TaraEndTheFED

Tara Kitchens⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @TrumpWarRoom: WATCH: Joe Biden repeatedly said he would win New Hampshire. He is currently projected to finish in FIFTH PLACE and get… 8 minutes ago

DaveWuzzHere

#AbolishICE my point is, biden's fifth place finish in NH is entirely unsurprising- even his staffers were like "yeah, this guy kind of sucks" 16 minutes ago

justindunn

Justin Dunn RT @hzeffman: There were few guests, no food and no sign of Joe Biden. In the short queue for the cash bar, a middle-aged woman sobbed. Wel… 31 minutes ago

AustliBj

Bjørge Austli RT @nytimes: Joe Biden's fifth-place finish in the New Hampshire Democratic primary was a devastating outcome for a former vice president w… 32 minutes ago

Dialmond

Diane RT @AinsworthKeith: It looks like the Democrats impeachment effort was a huge success They have successfully impeached Biden A miserable… 37 minutes ago

Kaylee939

Kay Perkins RT @seanhannity: BIDEN GOES BUST: Biden Campaign ROCKED By Fifth Place Finish, Bernie Barely Beats Pete in NH https://t.co/4NpTzy1VmW 41 minutes ago

Laura78703

Laura RT @commondreams: "A single digit showing? I don't know if this is survivable." https://t.co/ccnPnbZfGe #JoeBiden #NHPrimary 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.