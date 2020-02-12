Biden's Fifth Place Finish In NH Terrifies Supporters

Former Vice President Joe Biden was the Democratic front runner.

He finished poorly in Iowa.

On Tuesday, he came in fifth-place finish in New Hampshire.

He sudden and shocking decline is raising eyebrows among his supporters.

"There's blood in the water," an organizer for black candidates told Politico.

Other campaigns increased their visibility in New Hampshire.

Biden kept his schedule in that state light.