Patient's video diaries reveals life inside British coronavirus quarantine centre

A British blogger rescued from coronavirus-hit Wuhan has revealed what life is like inside the quarantine center in a startling video diary on Sunday, February 9.

It reveals patients are forbidden from mingling with each other, must wear face masks to answer their doors, microwave their meals and clean their rooms with wipes.

Patients have also been given magazines, board games and access to Netflix in a bid to pass the time while they anxiously wait for their test results to come back.
