Bloomberg: 'I'm not afraid of Trump, Trump is afraid of me'

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Wednesday called U.S. President Donald Trump the &quot;world&apos;s biggest schoolyard bully,&quot; and said he has what it takes to defeat Trump in November.
'I Am Not Afraid Of You': Bloomberg Responds To Trump's Deleted 'Stop-And-Frisk' Comment

Bloomberg has come under fire for his policy in the past
