THE FRENCH DISPATCH movie

THE FRENCH DISPATCH movie

THE FRENCH DISPATCH movie

THE FRENCH DISPATCH movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.

Directed by Wes Anderson starring Benicio Del Toro, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, Timothee Chalamet, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Steve Park, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Saoirse Ronan, Lois Smith, Elisabeth Moss, Rupert Friend, Alex Lawther, Cecile de France, Fisher Stevens, Jason Schwartzman, Henry Winkler, Griffin Dunne, Tony Revolori, Bob Balaban, Guillaume Gallienne, Anjelica Huston release date July 24, 2020
Timothee Chalamet Bares His Body in a Bathtub for 'French Dispatch' Trailer!

Timothee Chalamet is showing off his bare body while taking a bath in the trailer for The French...
Just Jared - Published

We say oui to the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s new movie The French Dispatch

We say oui to the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s new movie The French Dispatch
Polygon - Published


mytalk1071

myTalk 107.1 #WesAnderson fans, this one is for you! Starring Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Franc… https://t.co/Xt7SzNZPn3 9 seconds ago

qimphanerr

🌈 kim🦄 RT @NewYorker: Wes Anderson’s upcoming movie, “The French Dispatch,” is about a fictional weekly magazine that looks an awful lot like—and… 1 minute ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Wes Anderson’s upcoming movie, “The French Dispatch,” is about a fictional weekly magazine that looks an awful lot… https://t.co/ONcYctMaNX 5 minutes ago

chrisequus1

christian RT @wayoutstuff: The French Dispatch looks like the most Wes Anderson movie that ever Wes Andersoned and I am extremely here for it. 7 minutes ago


Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray In 'The French Dispatch' First Trailer [Video]Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray In 'The French Dispatch' First Trailer

Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe and more star in this first trailer for 'The French Dispatch'. A love letter to..

'The French Dispatch' Trailer [Video]'The French Dispatch' Trailer

The French Dispatch Trailer - A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in..

